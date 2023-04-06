Did You Miss John Mayer at Bridgestone? Here’s Your Chance to See the Show

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Bridgestone Arena

John Mayer took to the stage at Bridgestone Arena recently for his “Solo Tour” bringing special guest Sheryl Crow out to perform “Strong Enough.”

Mayer has announced more dates for his tour and he’s coming back to Nashville on October 11th at Bridgestone.

Sharing on social media, “As a dear friend once told me, ‘never block a blessing.’ Something very special is happening out here and I want to keep it going – It’s too good for my soul. Thank you for making it such an incredible run so far…”

For the October concert, Mayer will be joined by special guest, JP Saxe.

Tickets on sale now. Find tickets here. 

