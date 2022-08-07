Did You Know There is a Sales Tax Holiday on Food for the Entire Month of August? Don’t Miss Out

Tennesseans can get a little relief at the cash register when grocery shopping.
A sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients began at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, and rund through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
During this period, food and food ingredients may be purchased tax free. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Included in this list is baby formula, baby food, frozen meals and more. Not included on the list is tobacco, candy, alcoholic beverages, prepared foods, and restaurant meals.
Here’s the complete list of items eligible.
baby food
baking powder
baking soda
beverage powders (other than dietary supplements)
biscuit mix
bottled water (carbonated, sweetened or unsweetened)
bouillon cubes
bread
butter
cake mixes
cakes
canned foods
cereal
cheese
chip dip
chips (potato, corn, etc.)
chocolate (unsweetened)
cocoa (powdered)
coffee
condiments
cookies
cooking oil
dairy products
eggs
fish and meats
flavoring extracts
flour
food colorings
frostings
frozen meals
fruit (fresh or unsweetened dried)
fruit juices
gelatin
granola and breakfast bars containing flour
gravies and sauces (mixes or extracts)
herbs and spices
honey
ice (e.g.,cubes, crushed)
ice cream
jams and jellies
luncheon meats
margarine
marinated raw meats
meat extracts
meat tenderizers
nuts (unsweetened or salted)
olives
pasta
pastries
peanut butter
pepper
pickles
pies
popcorn
popsicles
poultry
pretzels
pumpkins
raisins
raw eggs, fish & meats requiring cooking
relishes
salad dressing and mixes
salad oil
salt(granular)
seasonings
sherbet
shortening
softdrinks
sugar and sugar substitutes
sweeteners
tea (bags, leaves & bottled)
trail mix
vegetable juices
vegetables (fresh, frozen, dried, etc.)
vinegar
yeast
yogurt