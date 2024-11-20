Dickson Police Department Searching for Missing Woman

The Dickson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Det. Mike Phillips said police are wanting to confirm that Amanda Fussell, 33, of Jackson, Tenn., is safe and unharmed. A Jackson resident, Fussell was staying with relatives in Hickman County when she left following a domestic incident. Her last confirmed location was at a motel near Interstate 40 in Dickson.

Det. Phillips said Fussell was supposed to take a rideshare service to a facility in Nashville but never arrived.

“We just want to make contact with Ms. Fussell to check her welfare and ensure she is getting the assistance she needs,” Det. Phillips said. No charges are pending.

Fussell is described as 5’4” tall and weighing 100 pounds. She has long brown hair, green eyes, piercings in her nose, lower lip and ears and three tattoos.

Anyone who has information regarding Fussell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Phillips at 615-441-9563, the Dickson Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 615-441-9555 or their local law enforcement agency.

