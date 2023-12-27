Dickson County HS Student Passes Away on Team Trip

A Dickson County High School student athlete passed away on a team trip on Sunday.

Dickson County School officials stated Jayelin Tarell Harper was in Florida for a wrestling trip at the time of the incident, according to Fox17. There were no additional details released on the cause of his death.

“It’s with a heavy heart this morning that I’ve gotten word that Dickson County football and wrestling team member Jayelin Tarell Harper has passed away. Praying for comfort for his family, teammates, and friends,” Dickson Sports posted on their Instagram.

A memorial is currently being planned by the school. The date of the ceremony has not been set at this time.

Such a special young man. Always had a smile on his face and brought a smile to those around him. RIP Jayelin Harper STRONG #90 pic.twitter.com/6IKKRRsIEJ — Coach Spears (@mrspears_21) December 24, 2023