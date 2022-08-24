DICK’S Sporting Goods Opens Warehouse Sale Store in Franklin

Dick’s Sporting Goods has opened a new warehouse sale store in the former Trees n’ Trends location at 209 S Royal Oaks, Franklin.

A grand opening was held last weekend from August 19th – 21st. Inside the store, you will find brands like North Face, Calia, Columbia, and more that you know and love at up to 70% off.

The store will offer new weekly markdowns on top brands, so there is always a diverse assortment to choose from. To make shopping even easier, the apparel departments are organized by size and color. Since the location is part of the DICK’S Sporting Goods family, customers can use their loyalty ScoreCard for rewards and maximum savings. And there are new arrivals to the store several times a week.

Hours of operation for the store are Monday- Saturday, 9 am – 9 pm, and Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm.

DICK’s Sporting Goods on Mallory Lane will continue operations as a regular store.