Dickey’s Unveils New Big Yellow Cup for 85th Anniversary

Time to toast to a Texas tradition! Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating 85 years of Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ with a new, limited-edition Big Yellow Cup honoring the family heritage behind the brand and its signature bright yellow look, inspired by the belief that life should always be Big Yellow Cup half full!

Available for $3.99 throughout March and April, guests can collect the latest iconic kitchen cabinet staple at any Dickey’s restaurant while supplies last. Dickey’s will release four more commemorative, limited-edition cups throughout the year in honor of smokin’ Legit. Texas. Barbecue. for eight decades and going strong.

Big Yellow Cup enthusiasts should set a reminder for Thursday, March 12 as Dickey’s is giving away a FREE drink with the purchase of any Classic sandwich or the new Smoked Ham and Cheddar sandwich from open to close at participating restaurants. Available in app only, to redeem, fans must add both items to your cart and redeem at checkout using code BYC85 to enjoy a FREE drink with the purchase of any classic sandwich including Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken Breast, Polish Kielbasa Sausage, Jalapeño Cheddar Kielbasa Sausage, or Crispy Chicken, or with the purchase of a new Smoked Ham & Cheddar sandwich featuring smoked ham and cheddar cheese sauce.

“To build a family legacy spanning 85 years is nothing short of remarkable and we have our incredible fans to thank for it,” said Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our Big Yellow Cup became an instant hit when we first introduced it back in the 1980s. Since then, we’re proud to have sold millions of our ‘cue’s favorite cup and smile knowing it’s a kitchen cabinet staple in homes across the globe. We thank you for celebrating with us for the past 85 years and hope to celebrate with you all for another 85 more.”

In addition, as part of the brand’s mission to do both well and good in their communities, Dickey’s will donate a portion of the proceeds from each cup sold to The Dickey Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting first responders across the U.S. by providing essential safety equipment, protective armor, rescue gear, and other necessary resources to protect and serve those who protect and serve.

