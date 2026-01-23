Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches Fully Loaded Fridays

Fridays just got easier at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit®. America’s largest barbecue brand is helping guests plan ahead with Fully Loaded Fridays, featuring a Buy One, Get One Free Giant Loaded Baker, available now through January 31.

Packed with pit-smoked meats and classic Dickey’s sides, the Giant Baker delivers a hearty solution for a cozy Friday night dinner and an easy next-day lunch.

The Giant Baker’s size and versatility make it ideal for on the go dining, whether guests are ordering ahead, picking up on the way home, or planning meals for the weekend.

Fully Loaded Fridays are available Fridays at participating locations now through January 31. Guests are encouraged to order ahead online to ensure availability and a smooth pickup experience.

To learn more or place an order, visit Dickeys.com.

More Eat & Drink News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email