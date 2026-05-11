Dickey’s Barbecue Kicks Off National Barbecue Month With New Cup, Deals

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is marking National Barbecue Month in May 2026 with the release of a new limited-edition collectible Big Yellow Cup and a series of deals and discounts running throughout the month.

What Is Dickey’s New Collectible Big Yellow Cup?

The latest addition to Dickey’s 85th Anniversary series, the new Big Yellow Cup is a 32-ounce collectible available for $3.99 from May 1 through June 30, 2026. A portion of proceeds from each cup sold will be donated to The Dickey Foundation, which supports first responders across the U.S. More Eat & Drink News

What Deals Is Dickey’s Offering in May 2026?

Dickey’s is rolling out a lineup of savings throughout the month tied to national observances and holidays:

National Police Week (May 11–15): First responders in uniform receive 10% off orders in-restaurant at participating locations.

Memorial Day (May 25): Use code MEMDAY85 for $10 off orders of $50 or more online at Dickeys.com or through the mobile app.

National Brisket Day (May 28–31): $5 brisket burnt end sandwiches and an $8.50 brisket burnt end and Big Yellow Cup combo, while supplies last. Limit one per transaction at participating restaurants nationwide.

Where Can You Find Dickey’s Barbecue Pit?

The deals and collectible cup are available at participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations nationwide. Online orders can be placed at Dickeys.com or through the Dickey’s mobile app. Follow Dickey’s on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Source: Restaurant News