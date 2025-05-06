Dickey’s Introduces New Smoke Stacks Menu

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is inviting guests to experience barbecue their way with the debut of its all-new Smoke Stacks menu – featuring bold, layered combinations of the brand’s most iconic flavors. Available now through August 31, this limited-time offering gives guests the option to choose from signature Smoke Stacks or build their own custom stack from a mix of slow-smoked meats, savory sides, and craveable toppings.

Already a fan favorite, the Brisket Mac Stack and Chili Mac Stack are just the beginning. The new menu expands on this concept by turning Dickey’s best-loved items into fully customizable stacked creations – perfect for those who want to take their barbecue experience to the next level.

Guests can choose from a list of curated stacks or start from scratch and build their own, mixing and matching from a wide variety of meats and sides. The combinations are virtually endless, and each stack offers a bold expression of Dickey’s signature flavors.

Behind the scenes, the culinary team worked to ensure each combination delivers the perfect balance of flavor, texture, and satisfaction. “We designed this menu to be as guest-driven as it is chef-inspired,” said Chef Matt Burton, Vice President of Culinary Innovation and R&D. “Smoke Stacks are the ultimate barbecue mashup. Whether you go classic or totally custom, every stack is made with the same slow-smoked quality that defines Dickey’s.”

Available in-store, online, and through the Dickey’s app now through August 31, the Smoke Stacks menu is a limited-time opportunity to pile on the flavor – and make it your own.

Source: Restaurant News

