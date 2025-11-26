Dickey’s Celebrates the Holidays with Thanksgiving and Cyber Deals

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is stepping into the holiday season with gratitude, warmth and the flavors that bring families together. From stress-free Thanksgiving feasts to limited-time Black Friday and Cyber Monday gift card deals, Dickey’s is making it easier than ever to share comfort, connection and classic Texas barbecue throughout the holidays.

Holiday Feasts Made Easy

For Thanksgiving hosts looking to skip the stress without sacrificing tradition, Dickey’s is bringing back its beloved lineup of holiday favorites. Guests can order whole smoked turkeys, hams, complete Holiday Feast bundles and all the classic sides that make the season feel special. With these heat and serve options, families get more time together and less time in the kitchen.

Holiday Gift Card Deals for Every Pitmaster Who’s Hard to Shop For

This year, Dickey’s is offering three stacked e-gift card promotions to fit every budget, every wishlist, and every type of holiday shopper.

Now Through November 30th

Spend $25 on an e-Gift Card, Get a $5 Bonus ‘Cue Card

Bonus Cards are redeemable: December 1-31, 2025

Perfect for early shoppers, teacher gifts, stocking stuffers and small thank you surprises!

Black Friday Through Cyber Monday (Nov. 28-Dec.1)

Spend $100 on an e-Gift Card, Get $20 in Bonus ‘Cue Cards

Bonus Cards are redeemable: January 1-February 28, 2026

Ideal for gifting AND saving some barbecue goodness for yourself!

Cyber Monday Through December 31st

Spend $25 on an e-Gift Card, Get a $5 Bonus ‘Cue Card

Spend $50 on an e-Gift Card, Get a $10 Bonus ‘Cue Card

Bonus Cards are redeemable: January 1-February 28, 2026

Perfect for last-minute shoppers and anyone who believes barbecue is the best gift of all!

Dickey’s Thanksgiving offerings include cornbread dressing, baked potato casserole, green beans, buttery rolls and the brand’s signature whole pumpkin or pecan pies. These dishes help families create memorable meals without the stress of cooking all day.

Guests are encouraged to place their Thanksgiving orders early to ensure availability. All Holiday Feast offerings, whole smoked meats and classic Thanksgiving sides can be ordered online, at dickeys.com, through the Dickey’s app or at your local Dickey’s for pickup or delivery.

Source: Restaurant News

