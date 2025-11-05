Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers Free Pulled Pork Sandwich for Veterans Day

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit , the world’s largest barbecue concept, is saying thank you the best way it knows how with slow-smoked barbecue made from the heart. This Veterans Day, Tuesday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military personnel are invited to enjoy a FREE Pulled Pork Sandwich at all Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations nationwide. The offer is available for dine-in or carryout with a valid military ID, limit one per guest for the day.

Dickey’s story began with service. After returning home from World War I, Travis Dickey opened the first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Dallas in 1941. His commitment to community, hospitality and hard work built more than a restaurant. It built a legacy of giving back that continues more than eight decades later.

“My grandfather’s legacy continues to guide everything we do,” said Roland Dickey, Jr. , CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Veterans Day reminds us of the values he built this company on and we’re proud to honor those who have so selflessly served our nation.”

That same spirit lives on in every Dickey’s restaurant today. Laura Rea Dickey , CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., added, “At Dickey’s, doing both well and good in the communities in which we do business defines who we are. We don’t take lightly the freedoms we enjoy or the people who make them possible. Serving our military isn’t just our privilege, it’s an honor that reminds us what true service really means.”

From the original pit in Dallas to hundreds of locations worldwide, Dickey’s continues to embody its founding mission of family, community and gratitude. This Veterans Day, the brand proudly honors the men and women who have bravely served our nation.

Offer Details:

Free Pulled Pork Sandwich valid November 11, 2025 only

Redeemable in-store or dine-in only with valid military ID

Not valid with other offers or discounts

Limit one sandwich per customer for the day

Source: Restaurant News

