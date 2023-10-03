Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Offers a Free Pumpkin Pie with Holiday Pre Orders

This Fall, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating the holiday season by offering their guests a Free Pumpkin Pie.

From October 1st to October 31st, 2023, any guest who pre-orders Dickey’s Complete Feast will also receive a traditional, holiday pumpkin pie for free! The Complete Feast includes the guests’ choice of Cajun Turkey, Smoked Turkey, Spiral Cut Ham, or Prime Rib accompanied by their famous Baked Potato Casserole, Green Beans, Cornbread Dressing, gravy, and a dozen buttery rolls. This delicious, heat-and-serve feast feeds 10-12 people and is available for pre-order online, in-store, and through the Dickey’s App.

“We understand the holidays can be a busy and stressful time of year for many folks,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “That’s why Dickey’s is happy to do the cooking for you, as well as throwing in a Free Pumpkin Pie for all pre-orders placed in October.”

You can visit the Dickey’s website at www.Dickeys.com for additional Holiday Feast options in a variety of sizes.

Source: RestaurantNews.com

