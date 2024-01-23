Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Launches New Texas Toast

January 22, 2024 – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is excited for you to try their recently upgraded, popular side item, the new buttery Texas Toast!

The World’s largest barbecue brand is now enhancing their guests dining experience with a delicious and fresh Texas Toast, alongside their legendary, pit-smoked meats. Although the brand is known for its historical past, it also continues to show innovation in the restaurant industry. After sampling numerous bread options in stores and through guest testing, the barbecue brand decided that this new toast not only melts in your mouth, but it also falls more in line with their traditional, Texas-style barbecue offerings. Cooked to perfection with a buttery crunch on the outside, sprinkled with a one-of-a-kind cornmeal dust, this toast stays soft and sweet on the inside.

“The new Texas Toast we launched this January has been a huge success so far,” said, Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO Dickey’s Capital Group. “We’re excited to offer our loyal, barbecue lovers this buttery and crispy bread as a delicious new side to their saucy, hickory smoked barbecue.”

The new Dickey’s Texas Toast comes included with the one meat, two meat, and three meat plates, as well as additional menu options, and can also be ordered individually, as a side for all barbecue choices.

Source: Restaurant News

