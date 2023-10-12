Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates National Pulled Pork Day

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will once again treat barbecue lovers across the country to a fan favorite – pulled pork!

This Thursday, October 12th, the Texas-style barbecue brand will be celebrating National Pulled Pork Day by offering guests their famous Pulled Pork Sandwich for only $4.99. The popular menu item features slow-smoked pulled pork on a brioche bun. This deal will be available to guests, at participating locations, ordering in store, on Dickeys.com , or in the Dickey’s App found under the DEALS category.

“Here at Dickey’s, we love treating our guests to a sweet deal on special holidays,” says bLaura Rea Dickey, CEO Dickey’s Barbeceu Pit, Inc. “That’s why we are thrilled each year to celebrate one of our favorite historical holidays, National Pulled Pork Day with barbecue enthusiasts from all over the country.”

Dickey’s National Pulled Pork Day deal is valid at participating locations nationwide for one day only on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

