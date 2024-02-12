Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Celebrates National Potato Lovers Month

February 8, 2024 – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating National Potato Lovers Month by buttering up their guests with great deals on their famous giant smoked bakers.

February is National Potato Lovers Month, and Dickeys is excited to celebrate with one of the world’s most beloved and versatile vegetables – the potato! Whether you want a classic smoked baked potato, hand cut French fries fries to order, a giant loaded baked potato with barbecue brisket, or a Buffalo Chicken Baked Potato, the Texas-style barbecue restaurant is your go to spot.

From February 12th – 28th, 2024 potato lovers will receive Big Yellow Cup and a giant smoked baker for only $9.99. This offer is available at your local Dickey’s store, on the Dickey’s App , or online at Dickeys.com using code: S7UBJ4.

Additionally, Thursday, February 8th is National Potato Lovers Day, and the barbecue brand is celebrating with a special one-day BOGO offer of Buy One Baker, Get One Free on the Dickeys App or online using code: BOGOBAKER.

Additional potato offerings at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit includes their original hand-cut fries, cut fresh in-store each day, as well as the fan favorite side, the baked potato casserole.

Source: Restaurant News

