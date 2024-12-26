Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Brings Back Kids Eat Free Promotion

The holidays may be winding down, but the family fun is just getting started at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit ! Beginning December 26, 2024, and running through January 31, 2025, Dickey’s is bringing back its fan-favorite Kids Eat Free promotion — every single day.

Families can now enjoy Legit. Texas. Barbecue™ while treating the kids to something special. For every $12 adult meal purchased, guests will receive a free kids’ meal, perfect for the little barbecue lovers in your life. Each kids’ meal features one slow-smoked meat, one homestyle side, and the iconic Lil’ Yellow Cup . This offer is available for dine-in and online orders through Dickeys.com and is limited to one free kids’ meal per order.

The Kids Eat Free promotion extends Dickey’s existing Sunday offering to every day during this limited-time campaign, allowing families to enjoy the savings while keeping the flavor and fun alive after the holiday season.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email