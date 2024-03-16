Dickey’s Barbecue Offers Party Packs During March Madness

March 14, 2024 – Every March, college basketball fans across the country gather for the big tournament. This year, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit cues the madness by offering hoops lovers barbecue Party Packs as the perfect watch party meal.

Barbecue fans can be the MVP host during the tournament by offering play-making meal options for all sized groups, large or small. These barbecue packs are available for same-day delivery, pick-up, curbside and to-go. Pack options include:

• Family Pack (starting at $61.00) – two choices of meats, three large sides and six slices of Texas toast. Feeds four to six.

• XL Pack (starting at $84) – three choices of meats, four large sides, eight slices of Texas toast. Feeds six to eight.

• BYB Wings & Ribs Party Pack (starting at $134.00) – A combination of 18 ribs and 24 wings, mac and cheese, coleslaw, rolls, and barbecue sauce with ranch dressing.

• BYB Original Party Pack (starting at $140) – Enjoy two lbs. of pulled pork, 2 lbs. of chopped brisket, large coleslaw, large barbecue beans, large potato salad, rolls, relish and sauce. Feeds 10-12

“Our Dickey’s party pack options are perfect for basketball enthusiasts who are attending or hosting a tournament watch party this season,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “There’s really nothing better than celebrating your team’s victory alongside Dickey’s slow-smoked, Legit. Texas. Barbecue.”

Guests can purchase any of these party pack options online, at any Dickey’s store, or on the Dickey’s app.

Source: Globe Newswire