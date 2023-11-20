Dickey’s Barbecue Offering Holiday Feasts and a New Side Dish

This holiday season, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has everything you need to enjoy a stress-free Thanksgiving, as well as the debut of a new featured side dish!

Through January 5th, the Texas-style barbecue brand is offering their guests a variety of gathering-friendly options — The Complete Feast and Dinner Feast — as well as its fan-favorite Ready to Eat Holiday Big Yellow Box. Each option will be available to order in-store, online , or on the Dickey’s App .

Along with their popular holiday heat and serve feast options, Dickey’s has added a NEW side item to the holiday menu, the Classic Sweet Potato Casserole. This delicious side includes sweet potatoes blended with creamy butter, sugar, cinnamon, and other fall spices, topped with praline pecans. It will, without doubt, be a holiday crowd pleaser. The holiday gathering options include:

The Complete Feast (Serves 10 – 12) Choose from Smoked Turkey, Prime Rib, Cajun Turkey, or Spiral Cut Ham along with cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon, and a dozen buttery rolls.

Dinner Feast (Serves 8 – 10) includes: A choice of Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cajun turkey, or Prime Rib, Cornbread Dressing, Gravy, and 12 Buttery Rolls

Holiday Big Yellow Box (Serves 10 -12) includes: 4 pounds of Sliced Turkey, Large Baked Potato Casserole, Large Green Beans, Large Cornbread Dressing, 12 Buttery rolls, Pickles, Sliced Onions, Dickey’s Original Barbecue Sauce, and Turkey Gravy

À La Carte Menu – Order any of Dickey’s slow-smoked holiday meats of savory sides individually.

“Our holiday feasts have always been a big hit and this year, we are so excited to debut our new side item, the classic Sweet Potato Casserole,” says Roland Dickey Jr., CEO Dickeys Capital Group. “We love the holidays, so whether you’re looking for delicious, high-quality sides, slow-smoked meats, or dessert, Dickey’s is here to help you enjoy a stress-free meal with your family and friends.”

To place an order for a holiday feast from Dickey’s, visit dickeys.com/quote/holiday . Dickey’s can also tailor a catering menu for any event or occasion. Get a free quote at Dickeys.com or call a Catering Expert at 866-BARBECUE for details on holiday buffets for large events.

Source: Restaurant News

More Food News ​