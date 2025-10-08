Dickey’s Barbecue Honors 84 Years of Legendary Pit Smoked Tradition this October

This October, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is celebrating 84 years of smoke, flavor, and family tradition. Founded on October 15, 1941, Dickey’s began as a small Dallas barbecue joint opened by Travis Dickey, Sr. and has since grown into the largest barbecue brand in the world. To honor the milestone, Dickey’s is rolling out exclusive promotions, contests, and special offers all month long while reflecting on its journey from a family dream to an enduring American institution.

As the brand’s fourth CEO and the first woman to lead the company, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., reflected on the milestone with gratitude.

“Eighty four years later we are still serving guests with the same Texas hospitality that began in 1941. This October is a chance to thank the generations of pitmasters, franchisees, and guests who have fueled our success and carried forward the legacy Travis Dickey, Sr. began.”

Birthday Month Promotions

Throughout October, guests can join the celebration with offers designed to honor the brand’s 84 year history:

$8.84 Birthday Combo – Pulled pork sandwich, barbecue beans, and a Big Yellow Cup

$19.41 Party Pack for Two – A nod to the founding year, serving up smoked barbecue at a birthday friendly price

Double Rewards Points – Earn 2× points on Family and XL packs all month long

Big Yellow Cup Selfie Contest – Fans can enter to win a $100 gift card by sharing their best Big Yellow Cup photo

Review the Cue Video Contest – One winner will receive $1,941 plus a year of free barbecue

For more information, go to Dickeys.com/84bday .

