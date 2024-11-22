Dickens of a Christmas to Return to Downtown Franklin Celebrating Victorian Cheer

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, will celebrate the return of A Holiday Tradition: Dickens of a Christmas on Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The weekend of holiday cheer recreates the time of Charles Dickens and takes place in the charming Downtown Franklin. This year’s event is presented in partnership with Wilson Bank & Trust.

“Dickens of a Christmas combines two of Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s passions, celebrating history and inviting the community to join us for a weekend in Downtown Franklin,” said Bari Beasley, President, and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. This will be the 39th year we host the event, and we are thankful for our partners, vendors, and artists who help make it happen each year.”

A variety of Dickens characters will fill the streets of Downtown Franklin including the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist; Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol; and Victorian Father and Mother Christmas. Throughout the weekend there will be live musical and dance performances, shopping, and more including:

Arts & Crafts Vendors

Food & Beverage Vendors

Main Stage Entertainment presented by Nissan

Victorian Village with Holiday Dancers, Characters and Carolers

Kid Zone presented by The Friendship Factory

Acoustic Stage

StoryTimes presented by Atmos Energy & Hart and Home

Whiskey Lounge by Leipers Fork Distillery

Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Parking will be limited in Downtown Franklin. Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning. Shuttle rides are $1 per person each way. Pick-up locations will be the Park at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School.

For more information on this year’s event, please visit The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s website: https://williamsonheritage.org/events/dickens-of-a-christmas/.

ABOUT THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION OF WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Since 1967, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County has been dedicated to preserving Williamson County’s architectural, geographic and cultural heritage as well as promoting the ongoing revitalization of downtown Franklin in the context of historic preservation. Thanks to its visionary stewardship and the support of donors throughout the community, notable projects include The Franklin Theatre, Roper’s Knob, parts of the Franklin battlefield and the Old, Old Jail. Events and festivals produced by the Heritage Foundation such as Main Street Festival, the Heritage Ball, PumpkinFest and Dickens of a Christmas bring an estimated 300,000+ locals and visitors to downtown Franklin each year that creates more than a $10 million economic impact annually. The Heritage Foundation owns and operates The Franklin Theatre, Downtown Franklin Association, Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens, and its newest historic adaptive reuse project: The History & Culture Center of Williamson County. For more information about the Heritage Foundation, visit www.williamsonheritage.org.

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County continues to fundraise for the full construction and completion of Franklin Grove, which will be one of the premiere landmark destinations that creates a sense of place, timelessness and beauty for all people to engage with education, art, history, nature and community.

In addition, it relies on support from the community to put on its popular free festivals such as Pumpkin Fest, Main Street Festival, and Dickens of a Christmas, as well as to drive vital preservation initiatives and education opportunities. For more information on donating, visit: https://williamsonheritage.org/donate/

