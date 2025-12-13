Dickens of a Christmas Returns to Franklin on December 13

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County will celebrate A Holiday Tradition: Dickens of a Christmas on Saturday, December 13, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The event recreates the time of Charles Dickens and takes place in charming Downtown Franklin. The event is presented in partnership with Wilson Bank & Trust.

“Dickens of a Christmas marks the beginning of the holiday season, and we look forward to welcoming guests and neighbors back to Downtown Franklin” said Bari Beasley, President, and CEO of the Heritage Foundation. “It’s a timeless tradition, spanning 40 years, and we are thankful to the Downtown partners who help make the event so special each year.”

A variety of Dickens characters will fill the streets of Downtown Franklin, including the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist; Jacob Marley, Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the rest of the Cratchit family from A Christmas Carol; and Victorian Father and Mother Christmas. Throughout the weekend there will be live musical and dance performances, shopping, and more including:

Arts & Crafts Vendors

Food & Beverage Vendors

Main Stage Entertainment presented by Nissan

Victorian Village with Holiday Dancers, Characters and Carolers

Acoustic Stage presented by Hiller

StoryTimes presented by Atmos Energy & H.G. Hill Realty

Whiskey Lounge by Leipers Fork Distillery

Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus

FREE Public Wifi presented by United Communications

In addition to the stages, stores, and shopping, activations will be taking place throughout Downtown Franklin all weekend long. Stop by the Main Downtown Square for photos with Santa. St. Nick is expected to greet guests from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. To finish off the day, join the community for a joyous Town Sing. Saturday’s Sing begins at 5:30 p.m. on the Square’s Main Stage, and Sunday’s Sing starts at 4:15 p.m. at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. A festival map and full stage schedule can be found here: https://williamsonheritage.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/v5-DickensMap202597.pdf

Parking will be limited in Downtown Franklin. Franklin Transit will offer shuttle services to and from the festival starting at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Harlinsdale Farm and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at Harlinsdale Farm and Franklin High School. Shuttle rides are $1 per person each way.

For more information on this year’s event, please visit The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s website:https://williamsonheritage. org/events/dickens-of-a- christmas/.

