Dickens of a Christmas Releases Entertainment Schedule

The 36th annual free festival, Dickens of a Christmas will return to downtown Franklin on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12.

The event features holiday-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, and outstanding arts and crafts featuring seasonal and specialty gift items, that come together to recreate the time of Charles Dickens using historic downtown Franklin’s charming architecture as the backdrop. A variety of musicians, dancers and Dickens characters will fill the streets. Expect to see and interact with the nefarious Fagin from Oliver Twist, Ebenezer Scrooge, and more.

Hours for the event are Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The festival will feature several new additions as well as traditions from the past including the Victorian Village, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, the Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, Whiskey Lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, photo opportunities with Santa and Dickens characters, and much more.

Saturday’s Main Stage Presented by The Church at West Franklin:

10:00 AM Special Guest Performance

10:30 AM Franklin First United Methodist Church Handbells

11:10 AM Grassland Elementary

11:50 AM Overture

12:30 PM Franklin’s Christmas Jazz Trio

1:10 PM Pitch Perfect from Act Too Players

1:50 PM Lipscomb

3:10 PM Franklin Light Opera

3:50 PM West Franklin Choir

4:30 PM Janice Gaines

5:30 PM Town Sing

Sunday’s Main Stage Presented by The Church at West Franklin:

11:10 AM Southern Irish Dance

12:40 PM The Church at West Franklin Choir

1:20 PM Kendall Ray

2:30 PM Bluegrass Band

3:10 PM The Master’s Brass

3:40 PM Yule Tide Carolers

4:00 PM Processional to Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church

4:15 PM Town Sing at Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church

Saturday’s Lipscomb University Acoustic Stage:

12:00 PM Addison Gossage

12:20 PM Radio Farm

1:00 PM Radio Farm

1:30 PM Storytime

2:30 PM Ele Ivory

3:00 PM Addison Gossage

3:30 PM Lilly Kopp

4:00 PM Storytime

5:00 PM Lexi Gail

Sunday’s Lipscomb University Acoustic Stage:

1:00 PM Storytime

2:30 PM The Academy

3:00 PM River & Rail

3:30 PM Craig Hendricks

To learn more about this year’s Dickens of a Christmas presented by First Citizens National Bank, visit https://events. williamsonheritage.org/ dickens-of-a-christmas/.