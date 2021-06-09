Diabetes & Eye Health | The Care You Need… Now in Nolensville!

If you’ve been diagnosed with diabetes, your doctor has likely talked to you about how this chronic disease can affect your vision. At the Eye Care Center of Tennessee opthamologists and optometrists are specially trained to care for the unique challenges of patients who have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Diabetic Eye Disease: Get Screened

Eye screenings are important for many people, especially those who have been diagnosed with diabetes. Among this patient population, it’s common for eye health problems to develop before symptoms appear. Regular eye exams may increase the likelihood that these issues are detected early and treated properly before any permanent damage occurs.

During an eye exam, your physician may dilate the eyes for a full view of the retina. Your physician may also advise you on how to minimize the risk of vision-related problems frequently associated with diabetes. Managing your blood pressure and cholesterol levels are great ways to take control in this area of your health.

Diabetic Retinopathy & Other Conditions

One of the most serious diabetes-related eye problems is diabetic retinopathy. Doctors at the Eye Care Center of Tennessee have expertise in caring for patients with this condition, which is characterized by damaged blood vessels in the retina (the back part of the eye).

Other common eye problems associated with diabetes include:

Cataract: Cloudiness/blurriness on the lens of the eye; reduces vision; may develop slowly over years.

Glaucoma: Group of eye conditions characterized by damage to the optic nerve.

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with diabetes and it's been a while since your last eye exam, see the doctors at the Eye Care Center of Tennessee.

