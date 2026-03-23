DFA Announces Winners of Downtown Franklin Awards

Downtown Franklin Association, the organization dedicated to preserving Downtown Franklin’s history and charm and supporting small businesses, announced the winners of the Downtown Franklin Awards. The annual award presentation took place on March 5 at The Franklin Theatre and celebrated local businesses and community leaders in Downtown Franklin.

“Each year, we are thrilled to honor the recipients of the Downtown Franklin Awards and gather our community to celebrate,” said Heidi Hood, Managing Director of the Downtown Franklin Association. “The awards were created five years ago and are given to businesses and organizations that exemplify excellence in service, creativity, and contribution to the vitality of Franklin’s historic core. Congratulations to this year’s nominees and recipients.”

The fifth annual celebration brought together the downtown business community, city leaders, and local supporters for an evening of recognition, camaraderie, and community pride. Nominees are drawn from current DFA member businesses and voted on by the public throughout January.

The Downtown Franklin Award winners (who were voted on by the public in 2025) are as follows:

Merridee’s Breadbasket – Downtown Franklin Breakfast Destination of 2025

Franklin Mercantile Deli – Downtown Franklin Lunch Destination of 2025

Hattie B’s at The Factory – Downtown Franklin Lunch and Dinner Destination of 2025

Triple Crown Bakery – Downtown Franklin Dessert Destination of 2025

Onyx & Alabaster – Downtown Franklin Specialty Beverage Destination of 2025

McCreary’s Irish Pub & Eatery – Downtown Franklin Bar of 2025

Franklin Antique Mall – Downtown Franklin Antiques of 2025

Tin Cottage – Downtown Franklin Gift Shop of 2025

Bink’s Outfitters – Downtown Franklin Men’s Apparel of 2025

The Statement Society – Downtown Franklin Women’s Apparel of 2025

The Purple Butterfly – Downtown Franklin Children’s Apparel of 2025

Walton’s Antique & Estate Jewelry – Downtown Franklin Jeweler of 2025

The Green Room – Downtown Franklin Kitchen Retailer and Home Retailer of 2025

Onyx + Alabaster – Downtown Franklin Interior Designer of 2025

Michelle Pace, Aesthetic Consultant & Medical Weight Loss – Downtown Franklin Healthcare Service of 2025

Encore Off Main – Downtown Franklin Salon Service of 2025

Michelle Pace, Aesthetic Consultant & Medical Weight Loss – Downtown Franklin Spa Service of 2025

Franklin Farmers Market – Downtown Franklin Lifestyle Service of 2025

The Harpeth Hotel – Downtown Franklin Event Service of 2025

The Franklin Theatre – Downtown Franklin Event Venue of 2025

FirstBank – Downtown Franklin Bank of 2025

Chris Howell Insurance – Downtown Franklin Financial Service of 2025

John D. Peppers, Attorney at Law – Downtown Franklin Legal Service of 2025

Franklin Social – Downtown Franklin Business Service of 2025

Williamson Herald/Southern Exposure – Downtown Franklin Media of 2025

Parks Compass RE – Downtown Franklin Real Estate Company of 2025

The Factory at Franklin – Downtown Franklin Attraction of 2025

Stonebridge Art Gallery – Downtown Franklin Art Gallery of 2025

Downtown Neighborhood Association – Downtown Franklin Nonprofit of 2025

Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center – Downtown Franklin Education Institute of 2025

Franklin Walking Tours – Downtown Franklin Tour Provider of 2025

Downtown Franklin Cozy Cottage – Downtown Franklin Short Term Rental of 2025

Pilates for Life – Downtown Franklin Fitness Services of 2025

The Downtown Franklin Association (DFA) is a membership-based division of the non-profit organization, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN. DFA is dedicated to the historic preservation, revitalization, and community vibrancy of historic downtown Franklin. For more information on this year’s winners, please visit: https://downtownfranklintn.com/downtown-franklin-awards-2025/

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