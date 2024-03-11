Devin Futrell Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – March 11, 2024 – Devin Futrell is this week’s SEC Pitcher of the Week, the SEC announced Monday.

Futrell recorded the first complete-game shutout by an SEC pitcher this season and helped the Commodores secure a three-game sweep of Illinois State on Sunday at Hawkins Field.

Futrell carried a no-hit bid to the final out of the fifth inning and struck out seven batters. The southpaw did not allow a walk.

On the season, Futrell is 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA. He’s allowed just two walks over 22 innings. His 0.82 WHIP ranks 18th among NCAA DI pitchers.

The Commodores have won nine consecutive games and are back in action Tuesday at 6 p.m. vs. Indiana at Hawkins Field.

2024 SEC Weekly Awards

March 4 – Camden Kozeal – Freshman of the Week

March 11 – Devin Futrell – Pitcher of the Week

Source: Vanderbilt

More Sports News