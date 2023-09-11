Detectives Working to Locate White Sedan Involved in Friday Night Shooting on I-440

September 8, 2023 – Detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in locating the white late model sedan from which shots were fired at 8:50 p.m. Friday on I-440 West between the Nolensville Pike exit and the I-65 interchange. The gunfire was directed at a Toyota Prius in an apparent act of road rage. The 25-year-old front seat passenger in the Prius, a Nashville resident, suffered non-critical wounds to her hand and leg.

The investigation, being led by the police department’s Specialized Investigations Division, shows that the white sedan, with glossy paint and a temp tag, was being driven at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic. The white car approached the Prius, which was traveling in the left lane of I-440, and passed it on the left shoulder. The white car swerved into a lane to the right of the Prius and slowed down. Shots were then fired at the Prius, wounding the passenger. The driver of the Prius was struck by broken glass.

The white car was captured by TDOT cameras on I-440, and is circled in red. Anyone with information about the car or the person(s) inside it Friday night is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department