April 10, 2024 – Spring Hill detectives are looking to identify a person who allegedly stole a TV from Target on Saturday, April 6th, at approximately 7:50 PM.

This individual left in a white Ford Ranger with a temporary license plate, which was not on file with the state database.

If you can identify this person, please contact Detective Jonathan Tiller at [email protected] or submit an anonymous tip here.

Source: Spring Hill Police Department