Detectives Investigating Series of Business Burglaries in Franklin

Detectives in Franklin are investigating a series of business break-ins that are likely being committed by the same suspects. In each case, burglars are forcing their way in with a hammer during the overnight hours, and seem to be targeting things like alcohol, vape products, and cash.

2583_2591_2680 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

The burglaries occurred at Cool Springs Wine & Spirits on Mallory Ln., and twice at the Vapor Café on Murfreesboro Rd. Police have stepped up overnight business patrols and are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous information through Crime Stoppers.

If you recognize them, call Crime Stoppers:(615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip.