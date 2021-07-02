Detectives Investigating After Fake Bomb Closes Franklin Fitness Center

Detectives in Franklin are investigating after someone conspicuously placed a lookalike bomb in an outdoor trash can. It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Williamson County Recreation Center on Fulton Greer Ln, near Mack Hatcher and Hillsboro Rd.

The facility was evacuated and the area locked down while a THP Bomb Squad worked with Franklin Police only to determine the device was a hoax.

Detectives are investigating several leads in the case. Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information.

Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000

