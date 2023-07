Franklin Detectives want to identify a suspect.

She’s wanted for prying open a Murfreesboro Road church mailbox and stealing the mail from inside. Notice that the vehicle she arrived in has a missing front passenger hubcap.

Click for video: https://vimeo.com/846365069

There is a cash reward if you have information on who she is.

If you recognize her, please call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or click here to submit an anonymous eTip.