Detectives Ask for Assistance in Investigation of Murder of a Greenbrier Man on I-24

Metro Homicide Unit detectives are asking for the community’s assistance as they investigate the Christmas day murder of Christopher Spaunhorst, 32, of Greenbrier, Tennessee, as Spaunhorst drove on I-24 west in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck. Road rage is a potential motive.

Multiple gunshots were fired into the driver’s side door/window of the pickup truck between the Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway exits. It came to rest along the median wall at James Robertson Parkway. Nashville Fire Department first responders at the crash scene discovered that Spaunhorst was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.

Detectives are asking for any motorist who may have seen another vehicle traveling alongside Spaunhorst’s pickup truck on I-24 at noon to please contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Anyone with information about the person who fired the multiple shots into the truck is also asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.