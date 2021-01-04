Derrick Henry Carries Titans to AFC South Title

NASHVILLE — Running back Derrick Henry needed 223 yards against the Houston Texans on Sunday to reach 2,000. Instead, he took the ball 34 times for 250 yards and two touchdowns to carry the Tennessee Titans (11-5) to their first AFC South title since 2008.

Tennessee fans get to witness history being made and a 41-38 heart-stopper in the process.

2,027 yards is the new Titans franchise record for a single season. It belongs solely to Derrick Henry.

When his team needed him most, the running back broke his own club record of 238 rushing yards. Henry’s 250 rushing yards tied for the 13th-best single-game total in the NFL since 1948, per Tennessee PR. He would win back-to-back NFL rushing leader titles regardless of result after a death in the family caused Vikings running back Dalvin Cook to miss Week 17. Henry could have cruised for the personal achievements.

He went above and beyond to ensure his franchise could host a playoff game.

As the fourth seed in the AFC playoffs, the Titans will host the fifth-seeded Baltimore Ravens (11-5) in the wild card round. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 10 at 12:05 p.m. CT on ESPN.

