Deputy Saves Autistic Man Running on I-840 in Rutherford Co.

A Rutherford County deputy is being recognized for saving an autistic man who was seen running on I-840 earlier this month.

Patrol Deputy Michael Bennett drove onto Interstate 840 and spotted a young man walking on the westbound lanes heading eastbound about 1 a.m. on June 6.

Bennett turned on his blue lights and drove to turn around to check on the man.

“He started running across the westbound lanes,” Bennett said. “He was running toward me. He could have been hit by a car.”

Patrol Lt. Derek Oeser said Bennett ran through the median and coaxed the man out of harm’s way from the cars striking him.

Bennett found the young man to be “happy-go-lucky” but unable to communicate well.

Oeser learned the man was autistic and almost non-verbal. He was taken to Ascension St. Thomas Hospital where he was identified and his mother was reached.

“It is most certain that had it not been for the quick and professional actions of Deputy Bennett the outcome of this crisis would have had a much different ending,” Oeser said.

Bennett said he feared the man could have been hit by a car.

“I still think about him,” Bennett said. “I was just happy he was safe. In patrol, we see a lot of bad situations. It’s good to see something good.”