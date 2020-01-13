A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and his favorite charity were honored with an award from Toyota of Cool Springs. K9 Deputy Elijah Kelley has been named Deputy of the Month for December for his life saving water rescue.

Deputy Kelley was given this award in recognition of his efforts to rescue a woman who was trapped inside her vehicle in fast rising flood waters. He has worked for the WCSO for 5 1/2 years and is assigned to the Patrol Division with his K9 partner Jenks.

Toyota of Cool Springs Managing Partner Kris Krabill presented a plaque to Deputy Kelley and Toyota of Cool Springs will donate a check for $150.00 to the Warrior Dog Foundation in Texas, a place for retirement and rehabilitation of retired Warrior K9s.

Each month Toyota of Cool Springs will honor a WCSO deputy and a charity.