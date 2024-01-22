Deputies Investigating Possible Arson in Williamson Co.

January 22, 2024 – Williamson County Fire was dispatched to an abandoned mobile home fire off of Old Carters Creek Pike the afternoon of January 18th.

Crews arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed. Thankfully, there were no occupants inside and no injuries were reported from the incident.

The Fire Marshal and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating this fire at this time as possible arson.

If you have any information regarding this fire, please contact the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Cash reward available up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Source: Williamson County Fire