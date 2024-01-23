Dept. of Revenue to hold Free Webinar on Tennessee Business Tax Basics January 30

NASHVILLE – Join the Department of Revenue on January 30 ,2024, at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss the basics of business tax.

In this webinar, participants receive an overview of Tennessee’s business tax, including tax law, determining classifications, gross sales, and retailer/wholesaler status, exemptions/exclusions, deductions and credits, as well as tax filing. Register for the webinar here.

The January 30 webinar is part of a free webinar series the department offers each month to the public. More information is available on our website here.

Source: Dept. of Revenue