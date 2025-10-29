Demi Lovato to Bring 2026 Tour to Bridgestone Arena

GRAMMY-nominated Demi Lovato has announced her return to the road. The It’s Not That Deep Tour, with special guest ADÉLA will head to Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 14th.

The tour will feature music from Lovato’s latest studio album, It’s Not That Deep, out now.

The general on sale begins Friday, October 31 at 10AM local for the U.S. and Canada.

Additional presales include:

Citi Presale (U.S. only): Citi is the official card of Demi Lovato: It’s Not That Deep Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 29 at 10AM local time until 10PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.

American Express Presale (Canada): American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets for Canadian shows before the general public beginning Wednesday, October 29 at 10AM local time until 10PM local time.

Purchase tickets here.

