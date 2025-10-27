Delaware Holds Off Middle Tennessee Rally in 31-28 Thriller

October 22, 2025 — Middle Tennessee’s late rally came up just short as the Blue Raiders fell 31-28 at Delaware, dropping to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in conference play. MTSU trailed 31-21 entering the fourth quarter but drove 89 yards for a touchdown with 1:03 remaining, only to see Delaware recover the onside kick and run out the clock.
The loss marked Middle Tennessee’s sixth consecutive defeat despite outgaining the Blue Hens 384-360 in total offense.
Vattiato Delivers Career Performance
Nicholas Vattiato completed 31 of 48 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns in one of his best performances this season.
|Quarterback
|Team
|Comp/Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Sacks
|Nicholas Vattiato
|Middle Tennessee
|31/48
|281
|3
|1
|1
|Nick Minicucci
|Delaware
|27/42
|276
|4
|0
|1
Vattiato spread the ball to eight receivers, with Hunter Tipton catching five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown. AJ Jones added five catches for 34 yards, including the game’s final touchdown. Nahzae Cox contributed three receptions for 37 yards and a score.
Middlebrook Powers Ground Game
Jekail Middlebrook led the rushing attack with 68 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, averaging 6.2 yards per attempt.
|Running Back
|Team
|Attempts
|Yards
|TD
|Long
|Avg
|Jekail Middlebrook
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|68
|1
|27
|6.2
|DJ Taylor
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|30
|0
|13
|6.0
|Jo Silver
|Delaware
|14
|51
|0
|17
|3.6
|Viron Ellison Jr.
|Delaware
|11
|30
|0
|6
|2.7
Middlebrook’s 27-yard run set up an early touchdown, and he scored on a four-yard run after Abdul Muhammad’s fumble recovery gave MTSU a brief 14-7 lead. The Blue Raiders totaled 103 rushing yards, outgaining Delaware’s 79 on the ground.
Second Quarter Dooms Blue Raiders
Middle Tennessee jumped ahead 14-7 in the first quarter on touchdown catches by Cox and Middlebrook’s short scoring run. However, Delaware scored 17 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 24-14 halftime lead.
Nine penalties for 80 yards proved costly for MTSU, extending Delaware drives at critical moments. A third-quarter interception by Delaware’s KT Seay killed a promising Blue Raiders drive, while the failed onside kick in the final minute ended any comeback hopes.
Anthony Bynum led the defense with nine tackles and a sack, but the Blue Raiders couldn’t contain Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci, who threw four touchdowns without an interception. Middle Tennessee converted 6 of 14 third downs and scored touchdowns on all four red-zone trips.
The Blue Raiders continue searching for their first conference win as they extend their losing streak to six games.
