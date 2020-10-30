Defensive Battle in Ravenwood vs Independence

The Ravenwood Raptors faced off against the Independence Eagles in the final regular season game of the year. Ravenwood traveled to Independence after beating Smyrna last week 51-10 to improve to 5-4 on the year. The Eagles entered play riding their hot streak of six-straight wins as they took down Brentwood last week 26-21.

Ravenwood beat Independence tonight 28-14. The Raptors made the most of their opportunities with the football tonight and won to move to 6-4. The Eagles lost their first game since week 1.

Ravenwood struck first in the first quarter with a quick touchdown taking a 7-0 lead. Then later in the quarter, the Raptors hit again with another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead. That would be all the scoring in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Independence responded with a touchdown pass from Campbell to Morrical to cut deficit to 14-7.

Ravenwood would score on a passing touchdown from Andrews to Johnston to increase their lead back up to 21-7. The Eagles would respond with another touchdown of their own. Campbell connected with Lockwood on a touchdown pass to cut the deficit back to 21-14. That would be your half-time score.

In the second half, Independence fumbled on their opening possession and gave the ball back to Ravenwood. The third quarter would be scoreless.

At the start of the fourth, Ravenwood punched in a touchdown from about a yard out. The Raptors led 28-14. The fourth quarter would come to an end with Ravenwood still on top.

