Defensive Battle Between BGA and Wilson Central

Battle Ground Academy is hosting Wilson Central in their first game of the 2020 season. The game was pushed to Saturday night to try and avoid the weather impact from Hurricane Laura.

A weather delay was called with about nine minutes left in the first quarter, neither team had scored yet while both had at least one possession.

As play resumed neither offense could get any momentum going and the first quarter ended with the score 0-0.

To open the second quarter BGA would connect on a long pass play for a touchdown. The Wildcats took the lead 6-0 after a missed PAT.

Wilson Central would score late in the second quarter, but they too would miss the PAT. The score at halftime was tied at 6.

In the third quarter both teams would trade possessions until the Wildcats would hit on a long run play to retake the lead 12-6. Later in the third, BGA would fumble the snap on a punt and Wilson Central would force a safety making it 12-8. Wilson Central would have possession of the ball entering the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter would be back and forth through out, but BGA would not give in. They ended up holding on and getting their first win on the season tonight.

