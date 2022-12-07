Defending SEC Champion Vols Announce Full 2023 Baseball Schedule

From UTSports.com

Tennessee baseball and head coach Tony Vitello released its full schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

Coming off a record-setting 2022 campaign that included SEC regular season and tournament titles, the Volunteers will look to get back to the College World Series after narrowly missing out on back-to-back trips to Omaha last season.

UT is slated to play 38 home games at Lindsey Nelson Stadium – 12 of which will come against teams that advanced to the NCAA tournament in 2022 – 15 road games and three neutral site contests.

In total, the Big Orange will play upwards of 24 games against opponents that made the postseason last year, including six games versus foes that went to the College World Series (Texas A&M & Arkansas).

The Vols open their season away from home for just the second time since Vitello took over in 2018, as they travel to Scottsdale, Arizona for the MLB4 Tournament from Feb. 17-19 at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, the spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. The tournament schedule has yet to be announced, but possible opponents include 2022 NCAA regional teams Arizona, Michigan and San Diego, as well as Fresno State.

Tennessee returns to Knoxville to host Alabama A&M for its home opener on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Vols also host the Bulldogs the following day before their first home weekend series of the year against Dayton that weekend (Feb. 24-26).

After two midweek contests versus Charleston Southern (Feb. 28 & March 1), UT welcomes Gonzaga to Rocky Top (March 3-5) for a marquee non-conference series between NCAA tournament teams.

The Vols’ final non-conference home series will be against Morehead State the following weekend (March 10-12) before hitting the road to start SEC play at Missouri from March 17-19 in Columbia.

The remaining non-conference slate includes midweek contests against Boston College (March 7), Lipscomb (March 14), Western Carolina (March 21), UNC Asheville (March 28), Eastern Kentucky (April 11), Tennessee Tech (April 18), Bellarmine (April 25), Wofford (May 2), Austin Peay (May 9) and Belmont (May 16), all of which are scheduled to be played at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee’s conference schedule includes home series against Texas A&M (March 24-26), Florida (April 6-8), Vanderbilt (April 21-23), Mississippi State (April 27-29) and Kentucky (May 12-14). On top of Missouri, the Big Orange will have road series at LSU (March 30 – April 1), Arkansas (April 14-16), Georgia (May 5-7) and South Carolina (May 18-20).

The SEC Tournament will once again be held at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. The first round of the tournament will take place on May 23 and the championship game will be played on May 28. More info on UT’s SEC slate can be found HERE.

Tennessee’s full schedule can be seen on UTSports.com by clicking HERE. Television and streaming info will be announced at a later date.