Deer, Darkness and Danger: AAA Warns of Fall’s Hidden Traffic Hazards

As Fall settles in, AAA urges Tennessee drivers to stay alert for seasonal traffic hazards that can make roads more dangerous.

“From unpredictable weather to increased wildlife activity, fall presents unique challenges that demand extra caution,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Common Fall Traffic Safety Hazards:

Slick Roads: Rain and fallen leaves can create slippery roads, reducing traction and increasing stopping distances. Reduce your speed to increase safety.

Fog : Morning and evening fog can severely limit visibility. Slow down and use low beam lights to optimize visibility.

Shorter Days : Diminished daylight affects visibility during peak commuting hours. Reduced visibility makes it more difficult to spot pedestrians, thereby increasing the risk of tragic crashes.

Deer Collisions: Deer are most active during the fall, due to mating season, resulting in a high frequency of collisions with vehicles.

Watch for Deer

Drivers are at the highest risk of experiencing a deer collision in the fall compared to any other time of year. From October to December, deer activity rises significantly due to seasonal migration and mating patterns. This surge in movement often causes deer to be less cautious and more likely to run into the road.

Dawn and Dusk : Deer are most active during these times, leading to a higher risk of collisions.

Stay Alert : Deer often travel in groups. If you see one deer, there are likely others nearby.

Don't Swerve: If a deer crosses your path, brake firmly and stay in your lane. Swerving can cause more severe crashes and endanger other drivers.

Car Insurance and Deer Collisions

Colliding with a deer can cause thousands of dollars in damage. If involved in a deer collision, AAA reminds drivers:

Be Safe: Do not approach the deer. Injured animals can be unpredictable and dangerous.

Report and File : Take pictures of the scene, file a police report, and contact your insurer as soon as possible.

Know your Insurance Coverage: Comprehensive auto insurance typically covers damage from animal strikes. This coverage is optional, so review your policy to ensure you have it. Visit AAA.com/Insurance to receive a quote or file a claim online.

“A moment’s distraction can lead to thousands in damage,” Cooper continued. “As wildlife activity spikes and road conditions shift, it’s important to stay alert and ensure you have protection against the various hazards fall can bring.”

