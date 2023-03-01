Decorating with this Year’s Coveted Color: Forest Green

1 Learning the Shades of Green

Green is the color of life, often associated with nature, health, growth and prosperity. Colors themselves can influence our emotions, so what does green make us feel? Green evokes a sense of peacefulness and feelings of abundance—not a bad mood to set for your home.

Looking to hop on the green trend? Whether you’re looking to use subtle accents of green throughout your decor or make a bold statement with brighter hues of this color, it’s important to understand the basics of the color green. From earthy greens to olive green to kelly green to sage green, shades of green run the gamut.

If your design taste leans more moody and dramatic, opt for jewel-toned shades of green which are highly saturated hues like emerald green, dark green and hunter green. On the other hand, if you’re leaning more into the biophilic trend and want to keep your space open and light, then stick to a vibrant shade of green such as apple green, sage green or mint green.