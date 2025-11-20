Decking the Halls, and Deterring Retail Theft: FPD Begins Annual Crackdown

With the holiday shopping season about to begin, the Franklin Police Department is once again kicking off its annual Not in Our Mall operation. It’s an initiative focused on keeping shoppers, retailers, and employees safe during the busiest time of the year.

Beginning this week, residents and visitors will notice a heavy police presence at Cool Springs Galleria and throughout surrounding retail corridors. Uniformed and plain-clothes officers will work to deter theft, disrupt criminal activity, and respond quickly when needed. The department is also coordinating closely with the District Attorney’s Office and retail partners across the city.

“Anyone who thinks about coming to our city to commit retail crime should think again,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “We will be in the stores, in the parking lots, and everywhere in between. If you steal, we will catch you and put you in jail. It’s that simple.”

Last year’s Not in Our Mall operation resulted in 50 arrests and the recovery of nearly $9,500 in stolen merchandise.

The Franklin Police Department encourages shoppers to follow these simple reminders:

Lock your vehicle doors

Do not leave valuables in your car

Stay alert and aware of your surroundings while shopping

Keep a close eye on purses, wallets, and bags

Report suspicious activity. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1. For non-emergency assistance, call (615) 794-2513

The Not in Our Mall operation will run throughout the duration of the holiday season.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email