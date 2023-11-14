Deck The Halls With Disney+

‘Tis the season to stream holiday classics and new Originals on Disney+! This holiday season, Disney+ is the streaming home for holiday favorites, new Originals, and the biggest premieres of the year! The Happy Holidays collection is back and more joyful than ever with exclusive new Originals premiering including season two of “The Santa Clauses,” “Dashing Through the Snow,” “Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever,” and more.

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” – Now Streaming

Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks is quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks. Spider-Man and Mysterio join forces to fight the havoc unleashed across the continent but all is not as it seems.

“Dancing with the Stars” – Live on Disney+ Every Tuesday Every week, look forward to themed episodes with spectacular new costumes and dances culminating in the season 32 finale on December 5.”>“Dancing with the Stars” – Live on Disney+ Every Tuesday

Every week, look forward to themed episodes with spectacular new costumes and dances culminating in the season 32 finale on December 5.

“The Santa Clauses” Season Two – Two Episode Premiere on November 8 The beloved franchise returns! Scott Calvin, after 28 years, reigns true as Santa Claus, leader of the North Pole and Christmas. With his family – Carol, Sandra, and Cal – by his side, and his elves at the reins, Scott Calvin contends with a changing world to keep the spirit of Christmas alive for a new generation.”

“Dashing Through the Snow” – November 17

Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has lost his belief in the wonder of Christmas. While spending time with his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte on Christmas Eve, he befriends a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick.

“The Naughty Nine” – November 23

In “The Naughty Nine,” mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the “naughty list” and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other “naughty listers” to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa’s Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve.

“Christmas with Walt Disney” – November 24

In a Walt Disney Family Museum original production directed by Don Hahn, view Disney family home movies and holiday segments from Walt’s shorts and feature films as Walt’s daughter, Diane, shares her Christmas memories alongside Disney family home movies, holiday segments classic Disney films, and vintage Disneyland footage.

“Doctor Who: The Star Beast” – November 25

The three specials, “The Star Beast” (Nov. 25), “Wild Blue Yonder” (Dec. 2) and “The Giggle” (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his “Doctor Who” debut).

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” – December 1

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, Indiana Jones, for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring adventure!

“The Shepherd” – Streaming December 1

On Christmas Eve, a young RAF pilot flying home across the North Sea finds himself in peril when his radio and electric power cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. Just when it appears his luck is about to run out, a mysterious good Samaritan guides him to safety.

“Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder” – December 2

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever” – December 8

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging someone else’s property with his best friend Rowley, Greg worries he won’t get the gift he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, a snowstorm hits the town and the entire family is trapped indoors for days. With Christmas right around the corner, will Greg be able to be on his best behavior?

“Doctor Who: The Giggle” – December 9

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” – Two Episode Premiere on December 20

Percy Jackson is on a dangerous quest. Outrunning monsters and outwitting gods, he must journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war. With the help of his quest mates Annabeth and Grover, Percy’s journey will lead him closer to the answers he seeks: how to fit into a world where he feels out of place, and find out who he’s destined to be.

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 – This Holiday Season

The Watcher continues the journey as our guide through the vast multiverse, introducing brand-new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The animated anthology series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles

See below for the 2023 Disney+ Happy Holidays Collection:

Movies and Specials

‘Twas the Night

A Christmas Carol (2009)

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Babes in Toyland

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Christmas With Walt Disney – Streaming November 24

CHRISTMAS…AGAIN?!?

Cloud 9

Cool Runnings

Dashing Through the Snow – Streaming November 17

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Streaming December 8

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Singalong

DISNEY JUNIOR MICKEY & MINNIE WISH UPON A CHRISTMAS

Disney’s Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic

Ernest Saves Christmas

Feliz NaviDad

Frozen

Frozen 2

Full-Court Miracle

Godmothered

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

High School Musical: The Musical: The Special

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Home Sweet Home Alone

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Ice Age

Jingle All The Way 2

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas

Mickey Saves Christmas

Mickey’s A Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street

Navidad Para Chueco, Una – Streaming December 15

Noelle

One Magic Christmas

People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Santa Buddies

Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2

Snow Buddies

Snowball Express

Snowglobe

Space Buddies

The Christmas Consultant

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Naughty Nine

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

The Santa Con

The Search for Santa Paws

The Shephard Movie – Streaming December 1

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along

Togo

While You Were Sleeping

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Wrapped Up in Christmas

Holiday Shorts

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

From Our Family to Yours: The Gift

ICE AGE: A MAMMOTH CHRISTMAS

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

Once Upon a Snowman

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

Prep & Landing

Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa

Puppy for Hanukkah

Santa’s Workshop

The Small One

Winter Storage

Series

Donna Hay Christmas

Hawkeye

Mickey’s Christmas Tales Shorts (Series) – Streaming November 29

The Great Christmas Light Fight

The Santa Clauses – Season 2 Streaming November 8

Holiday Themed Episodes from Series:

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

America’s Funnies Home Videos

Austin & Ally

Avengers Assemble

Big City Greens

Bizaardvark: A Killer Robot Christmas

Bizaardvark: Agh, Humbug

Black-ish

Bluey

Bunk’d

Chicken Squad

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Disney Family Sundays

Disney Junior Music Nursery Rhymes

Disney Magic Bake-Off

Doc McStuffins

Ducktales

Elena of Avalor

Even Stevens

Fancy Nancy Clancy

Firebuds

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables

Ghost and Molly McGee – Streaming December 6

Girl Meets World

Glee

Good Luck Charlie

Good Luck Charlie: A Duncan Christmas

Guardians of the Galaxy (Series)

Hailey’s on It! – Streaming December 20

Handy Manny

Hawkeye

Henry Hugglemonster

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Jake and the Never Land Pirates

KC Undercover

Kickin’ It

Kim Possible

Lilo and Stitch The Series

Liv and Maddie

Mickey and The Roadster Racers Chip ‘n Dale’s Nutty Tales

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Streaming December 13

Mickey Mouse Roadster Racers

Mickey’s Christmas Tales

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie – Streaming Jan 1

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals

Minnies Bow Toons

Muppet Babies

Phineas and Ferb

Pickle and Peanut

PJ Masks – Streaming December 13

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh – Streaming December 27

Puppy Dog Pals

Pupstruction – Streaming December 20

Raven’s Home

Rolie Polie Olie

Shake It Up: Jingle It Up

Sherrif Callie’s Wild West

Sonny with a Chance

Spidey and His Amazing Friends

Suite Life of Zack and Cody

SuperKitties – Streaming December 6

Sydney to the Max

T.O.T.S

Teacher’s Pet

That’s So Raven

The Lion Guard

The Proud Family

The Suite Life on Deck: A London Carol

The Villains of Valley View – Streaming December 6

The Wonder Years

Ultimate Spider-Man

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

Bobby, It’s Cold Outside

Grift of the Magi

Holidays of Future Passed

I Won’t Be Home for Christmas

Kill Gil, Volumes I & II

Marge Be Not Proud

Miracle on Evergreen Terrace

She of Little Faith

Simpsons Christmas Stories

Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire

Skinner’s Sense of Snow

The Burns and the Bees

The Fight Before Christmas

The Nightmare After Krustmas

Tis the 30th Season

Tis The Fifteenth Season

White Christmas Blues