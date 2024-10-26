December Events at the Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony’s December 2024 schedule features the annual tradition of Handel’s Messiah with the Nashville Symphony Chorus, holiday movies with the Symphony performing the scores live-to-film, and holiday concerts from a star-studded list of singer-songwriters, Broadway stars, Americana staples, and much more. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change. Find tickets to the events here.

Ben Folds Paper Airplane Request Tour 2024

Monday, December 2, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $76

Emmy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling music artist Ben Folds returns to the Schermerhorn with special guest artist Lindsey Kraft for one night only. On this special evening, the Nashville Symphony board member – an avid supporter of the nonprofit organization – will invite fans to launch their song requests to the stage via paper airplanes. Don’t miss this truly unique musical experience.

Elf™ in Concert with the Nashville Symphony

Tuesday, December 3, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $60

Experience your favorite Christmas film transformed with the music of a live symphony

orchestra in Elf™ in Concert! For the first time ever, audiences can rediscover the magic of

this holiday classic while your Nashville Symphony performs John Debney’s wonderful

score, and Santa Claus soars across the big screen in high definition. More information.

Girl Named Tom: The Joy of Christmas Tour with the Nashville Symphony

Wednesday, December 4, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $50

Three siblings unlock one harmony to unite the world as Girl Named Tom. The trio—Bekah,

Joshua, and Caleb Liechty—notably made history as “the only group to ever win NBC’s The

Voice.” They have gone on to captivate millions on television, release their debut holiday

EP, One More Christmas, and tour arenas with Pentatonix. Girl Named Tom is now joining

forces with the Nashville Symphony and bringing their Christmas Tour to the Schermerhorn

Symphony Center, serving up original holiday songs and breathing new life into timeless holiday staples.

Home Alone in Concert

Friday, December 6 & Saturday, December 7, 7:30 PM; Sunday, December 8, 2:00 PM

A Music City holiday favorite, this beloved comedy classic features renowned composer

John Williams’s charming and delightful score performed live to picture by the Nashville

Symphony. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an 8-year-old boy who is

accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must

defend his home against two bungling thieves. Hilarious and heart-warming, Home Alone is

holiday fun for the entire family and a Nashville Symphony yearly holiday tradition!

Leslie Odom, Jr. – The Christmas Tour

Wednesday, December 11; Thursday, December 12, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $64

Be in the room where the magic of the holidays happens with GRAMMY® and Tony Award-

winner Leslie Odom, Jr.! Best known for his electrifying role in Hamilton, Odom, Jr. joins

the Nashville Symphony for two special nights of orchestrated classics. Enjoy this mega-

talented singer, actor, and songwriter’s renditions of beloved Christmas songs, Broadway

favorites, and popular hits, all delivered with his signature vocal prowess and charisma.

Big Band Holidays: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Friday, December 13, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $49

Get into the holiday spirit as Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, the pride of NYC, swings into

the Schermerhorn! Joined by vocalist Ashley Pezzotti, this world-class ensemble delivers

jazz-infused big band versions of your favorite holiday songs.(Presented without the Nashville Symphony.)

Holiday Brass Spectacular

Sunday, December 15, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $30

Celebrate the season with the Holiday Brass Spectacular surrounded by the splendor of

Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Join members of your Nashville Symphony brass,

percussion, and organ sections, conducted by Nathan Aspinall, for a joyful holiday concert

featuring seasonal favorites like the Suite from The Nutcracker, “March of the Toys” from

Babes in Toyland, “Joy to The World,” and “Sleigh Ride.” Perfect for audiences of all ages,

this is a beautiful way to share the season’s magic with family and friends.

Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s Neighborly Christmas

Tuesday, December 17, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $63

Drew and Ellie Holcomb are a husband-and-wife Americana duo from Nashville. Shortly

after their marriage in 2006, the couple began touring together with Drew’s band, Holcomb

and The Neighbors. The band has supported many national touring acts including The Avett

Brothers, Don Henley, Darius Rucker and Willie Nelson. Drew and Ellie Holcomb’s

Neighborly Christmas is a special engagement event, allowing the Holcombs to collaborate

once again. (Presented without the Nashville Symphony.)

Handel’s Messiah

Friday, December 20 & Saturday, December 21, 7:30 PM; Sunday, December 22, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $57

Celebrate the season with Nashville’s grandest Messiah, featuring the powerful Hallelujah

Chorus and music that radiates passion, drama, and passages of stunning beauty. Join your

Nashville Symphony & Chorus and four astounding soloists, led by Chorus Director Tucker

Biddlecombe, for an inspiring performance of this timeless masterpiece

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email