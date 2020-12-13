December 14 FrankTalks to Focus on the Holiday Season in Franklin

On Monday, December 14, Franklin Tomorrow will host its monthly FrankTalks program, starting at 9:30 a.m. and lasting one hour. This month’s FrankTalks will be a festive webinar all about Christmas and Holiday activities in and around Franklin. Tune in to hear how to make your holiday season fun while still staying safe, learn helpful holiday tips, and play some games and interact with Franklin community members.

Speakers include Mayor Ken Moore, Lauren Ward from Visit Franklin and Pike Williams from the Refuge Center for Counseling. We will also have Jack Daniel’s Brand Ambassador Zach Helton show our audience how to make a holiday cocktail, and we will have a performance by Studio Tenn, with more surprises to come!

The December 14 event will be held as a Zoom webinar, starting at 9:30 a.m. Those who RSVP will be sent a link to register for the webinar via Zoom. It will also be simulcast on Franklin Tomorrow’s Facebook page. After the event, it will be posted on Franklin Tomorrow’s website and YouTube channel.

FrankTalks is presented by Williamson Medical Center and Renasant Bank. To RSVP, please visit https://december14franktalks.eventbrite.com.

About Franklin Tomorrow

Franklin Tomorrow is an independent, nonprofit community visioning and engagement organization founded in 2000 by a group of business and community leaders. Our mission is to engage the community, foster collaboration, and advocate for a shared vision for the future of Franklin. Learn more at www.franklintomorrow.org.