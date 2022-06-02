Deborah McCrary of the McCrary Sisters Has Died

Deborah McCrary, a member of the legendary McCrary Sisters music group, passed away June 1, 2022, at the age of 67.

The McCrary Sisters share the following on the loss of their sister, Deborah McCrary, yesterday, June 1, 2022: “It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister Deborah.”

Deborah Person McCrary was born June 17, 1954. As a member of the McCrary Sisters, she has performed on countless recordings, television shows and live performances including the Americana Music Association’s Honors & Awards, NARAS’s MusiCares, CMA, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, CMT, BET, SNL and more.

Deborah’s smile and foundational tones graced the stage with her sisters Ann, Regina and Alfreda on countless festivals in North America and Europe since 2011.

Deborah is the deep, low voice of the group. In her early teens, she sang in the multi Grammy-nominated BCM Mass Choir, and has performed “Everything Is Beautiful” with Ray Stevens at Madison Square Garden. She has performed with Elvis, and with Isaac Hayes on Dinah Shore’s TV show. Deborah spent most of her adult life working as a nurse before focusing on singing with her sisters.

Information regarding services and honorarium to follow.