Deborah Allen Announces Concert at Opry and Franklin Theatre

Country music favorite Deborah Allen will take the stage for two special performances this August, including a return to the Grand Ole Opr y on Wednesday, August 21 (with Moe Bandy and John Foster), and a heartfelt evening full of fun at the historic Franklin Theatre on Friday, August 23. The Franklin show, titled “Deborah Allen and Friends,” will bring family, friends and music together to celebrate the 100th birthday of Deborah’s mother, Rosetta. Tickets for the Grand Ole Opry concert are available HERE and tickets for the Franklin Theatre show are available HERE.

The concerts follow the release of Allen’s original recording of “Hurt Me Bad (In a Real Good Way)”, the very version that legendary producer Tony Brown played for Patty Loveless and inspired her to record it, taking it to the top of the country charts and earning Allen a Million-Air Award from BMI. Available for the first time ever via StarVista Music on June 13, MusicRow called it “a lovely outing,” adding: “Singer-songwriter Allen’s version has a light, thoughtful sweetness. The guitar-based production has a lilting, jaunty tone that goes down as easily as her vocal.” Stream “Hurt Me Bad (In a Real Good Way)” HERE.

The single is part of a larger collection of releases from the archives of Allen’s rich musical journey. Allen recently reissued five of her albums and her song “Hey Mr. President,” a testament to her creative spirit. The albums include “Memphis Princess” (which features a bonus track, “What a World! What a World!”), “Deb In The Raw,” “Hear Me Now,” “Rockin’ Little Christmas” and her labor of love jazz album, “Nothing But Pearls,” recorded under the pseudonym Adrian Rose.

“These albums are examples of my range,” Allen says. “It’s a luxury, because if there’s never a break in what you’re doing, you never get to discover or rediscover who you are. I’ve had ebbs and flows, and being able to relax and think about where I’ve come from has enriched my life and my music and I think you can really hear that in these albums.”

Allen’s songwriting talent and “swampy soul” vocals have brought her GRAMMY Award nominations, hit singles like “Baby I Lied,” “I’ve Been Wrong Before,” “Oh, How I Miss You Tonight” and “I Hurt For You” and the prestigious Lifetime Career Achievement Award from the Josie Awards. One of Music City’s finest songwriters, Deborah has more than 1,600 published songs, some of which have been recorded by Tanya Tucker, Patty Loveless, Brooks and Dunn, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rhimes, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette. George Jones, Diana Ross, Issac Hays, Mille Jackson, Fleetwood Mac and more.

