“Dearly Beloved” Bridal Store to Open in Downtown Franklin

“Dearly Beloved” is a phrase often heard at wedding ceremonies and it’s also the name of a bridal store set to open in downtown Franklin.

Franklin native, Raegen Davis, said she always wanted to have a bridal shop in Franklin. Now, it’s soon to be a reality.

The store is set to open on June 3 in downtown Franklin at 135 2nd Avenue N.

The store first opened in Arrington almost two years ago but after growth of their customer base, they decided the store needed to expand their offerings and become more centrally located.

What’s unique about Dearly Beloved is they offer wedding gowns under $1200, with no long wait times to order, you can make your selection from the available inventory in the store or special order from their size inclusive offerings, they offer sizes 00- 30.

The new store will also offer tuxedos for purchase and rentals along with bridal party attire.

Visit Dearly Beloved for their grand opening event on Friday, June 3 at 135 2nd Avenue N in downtown Franklin from 4 pm – 7 pm.